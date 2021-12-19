Mechanic gunned down at illegal bike party in Clarendon

Mechanic gunned down at illegal bike party in ClarendonSunday, December 19, 2021
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica - An illegal bike show and party in Wood Hall, Clarendon on Saturday night turned bloody, after a gunman shot and killed a patron at the event, sending those in attendance scampering to safety.
The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old Marlon Salmon, a mechanic, of Denbigh Crescent in Clarendon.
According to police reports, Salmon was on a section of the roadway at the event about 8:15 pm when he was pounced on by an armed man who opened gunfire, hitting him.
In a video of the incident which has since gone viral on social media, persons can be seen watching a motorcyclist performing a stunt at the event.
Salmon, who was also watching the performance, was seated on his motorcycle when a man clad in a red shirt approached him from behind and shot him. The gunman then ran off as other persons and motorcyclists fled the scene.
The police said Salmon was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigations are ongoing into the latest killing to rock the central Jamaica parish.
