Mechanic killed in crash on Portmore Toll Road

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A 41-year-old mechanic died in a traffic accident on the Portmore Toll Road in St Catherine last night.

He has been identified as Kevin Dunn.

The accident reportedly occurred at 7:45 pm.

Reports are Dunn was driving a blue Honda Civic when he lost control and swerved into a metal guard rail before hitting a concrete light post.

Emergency workers had to cut his body from the wreckage.