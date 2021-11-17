Mechanic killed in crash on Portmore Toll Road

Mechanic killed in crash on Portmore Toll RoadWednesday, November 17, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A 41-year-old mechanic died in a traffic accident on the Portmore Toll Road in St Catherine last night.
He has been identified as Kevin Dunn.
The accident reportedly occurred at 7:45 pm.
Reports are Dunn was driving a blue Honda Civic when he lost control and swerved into a metal guard rail before hitting a concrete light post.
Emergency workers had to cut his body from the wreckage.
