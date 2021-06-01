Media asked to leave courtroom as 'sensitive' material presented in 'Beachy Stout' case

Media asked to leave courtroom as 'sensitive' material presented in 'Beachy Stout' caseTuesday, June 01, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Members of the media were moments ago asked to "withdraw" from the court room in the Home Circuit court in downtown Kingston where the prosecution is this afternoon unveiling new evidence in the murder case involving popular Portland businessman Everton 'Beachy Stout' McDonald, who is accused of orchestrating the murder of his two wives.
This, after the Crown, in updating the court which has been engaged in hearing a bail application for the 67-year-old, said the material it was about to place on the record "was extremely sensitive".
"It is material that I think in the interest of justice should not be disclosed to the general public. I would ask if the media could withdraw while I make my submission," the lead prosecutor informed Justice Vinette Allen Graham.
Defense Attorney Bert Samuel in supporting the move said this would be prudent.
"I agree with her it does no good to potential jurors," Samuels stated.
It is expected that following the unveiling of the new defence and responses from the defence, the judge will make her ruling in the matter. According to Graham, that ruling might not be handed down today as had been expected depending on what is disclosed and the length of the submissions.
In the first murder, a cold case, McDonald is charged in relation to the killing of Merlene McDonald, who was shot dead outside her home in Boundbrook, Portland, in May 2009. The allegations are that he had paid a police detective to kill her after their marriage crumbled and she left the matrimonial home.
He is also charged in relation to the death of his second wife Tonia Hamilton-McDonald, whose partially burnt body was found with the throat slashed beside her burnt car along the Sherwood Forest main road on July 20, 2020.
Alicia Dunkley-Willis
