Media barred from Robert Fowler's first court appearance

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Members of the media were today locked out of the courtroom when Robert Fowler, the man accused of killing 20-year-old Khanice Jackson, appeared.

The matter was heard before the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston today, and is again set to be heard on July 8, 2021.

Jackson, an accounting clerk of Independence City in Portmore, St Catherine, went missing on March 24 after leaving home for work. Her body was found at the Portmore Fishing Village in St Catherine two days later.

Fowler, a 50-year-old mechanic, later confessed to killing Jackson and disposing of her body.

Read more: Suspect in Khanice Jackson murder has confessed, says DCP Bailey

Jason Cross