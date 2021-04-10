Media workers to receive COVID vaccine 'in a few weeks'

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has revealed that media workers are to get priority to receive their shot of the COVID-19 vaccine “in a few weeks”.

"I don't have the exact date as it relates to the media and the scheduling around the media. [But], what I will do after this weekend is finalise that date and make that day known," stated Dr Tufton.

"I suspect it is going to be one of these weekend blitzes that we have announced which will be a four-week blitz. So, if it is not this weekend it could be next or the weekend after. So, I will say within the next few weeks to be more precise," the minister added.

The minister made the disclosure while speaking with journalists following a tour of the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James, a vaccination blitz site, this afternoon.

Dr Tufton argued that apart from media workers, other groups can be considered essential workers and are exposed to the virus as a part of doing their job.

"So, while I fully appreciate the importance of the media, we have complied with the wish of the PM (Prime Minister Andrew Holness) in scheduling the media, bearing in mind that there are other groups that are equally deserving because this virus is no respecter of persons and once you interact with people, you are exposed," explained Dr Tufton.

Almost three weeks ago, Prime Minister Holness disclosed that provisions were being put in place to ensure that members of the media were among essential workers who will receive the vaccine in the coming weeks.

Holness stated that media personnel who are recommended by the PAJ to get the vaccine will be allowed to be inoculated.

The move by the Government follows a written letter to the PM from the Press Association of Jamaica, President, George Davis.

Anthony Lewis