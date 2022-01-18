Medical doctor pushes for vaccine mandate as hospitals near capacity

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Dr Lincoln Wright is urging the Government to implement a vaccine mandate to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the country.

His call came after Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton announced that due to a major increase in people admitted to hospitals across the country as a result of COVID-19, public hospitals will be restricted to conducting emergency care services only.

“All our hospitals are seeing increased numbers and several of the larger hospitals are over 90 per cent capacity with some over 100 per cent,” Tufton said in a statement yesterday.

It is against this background that Dr Wright told OBSERVER ONLINE that he believes the Government should move ahead with the vaccine mandate.

'The Government was elected to run the country and if they are serious about being re-elected they have to do what is in the best interest of the country.”

Adding that the Minister did not announce a new policy, but instead stating what the situation is as it relates to the public hospitals, Dr Wright noted that, “among the reasons people shy away from the vaccine, even so-called educated people, is because they are incapable of critical thinking. They aren't able to weigh the advantages against the disadvantages.”

Acknowledging that there is a high rate of vaccine hesitancy in the country because of what he dubbed as ignorance, Dr Wright explained that a vaccine does never prevent illness completely.

“In the 1970s in Jamaica, when we had an outbreak of polio, we had to go through and revaccinate persons against polio. It is never, ever to completely prevent, it is to reduce [and] mitigate the seriousness of the disease…Research has shown where vaccine mandates have been imposed, more persons take the vaccine,” he said.

He continued: “More of the healthcare workers, and non-healthcare workers, like persons in the army and pharmacists, should be involved in trying to vaccinate as many persons as possible. It seems as if the contagiousness of the omicron variant was not fully appreciated because in a flash a lot of people became contaminated with this strain of the virus.”

Dr Wright went on to add that the Government should reduce exposure time for the public by extending the curfew hours.

“One doesn't necessarily have to lock down the country but they have to curtail the hours that people can go about their business in a way that will, at the same time, not encourage congestion where people meet up in the street or business place to do their business,” Dr Wright said.

In addition to the vaccine mandate and extending curfew hours, the doctor stated that the Government should also consider opting for online classes for students under 12-years-old, as he believed they are being impacted by the virus more than teenagers.

“It is hard, but it won't kill them. After the pandemic has passed, what we'll have to do is play catch-up and extend the school hours a little bit more for them,” Dr Wright said, noting that there is no vaccine for children under 12-year-old.

The latest COVID-19 numbers showed that Jamaica has reported 1,220 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Sunday, January 16, bringing the infection total to 113,438, and total deaths to 2,536. Meanwhile, only approximately 21 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.