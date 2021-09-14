Meet record for Fraser-Pryce in Switzerland

BELLINZONA, Switzerland – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ended her season on a high on Tuesday, setting a meet record 10.78 seconds (0.5m/s) at the World Athletics continental tour silver series meeting in Bellinzona, Switzerland.

It was Fraser-Pryce's seventh time under 10.80 seconds this season as she joined Natoya Goule as Jamaican winners at the meet.

She was followed across the line by two Swiss athletes, Olympic finalists Mujinga Kambundji (10.99 seconds) and Ajla Del Ponte (11.11 seconds), with another Jamaican, Natasha Morrison fourth in 11.17 seconds.

Goule won the women's 800m, running 1:58.20, beating American Chanelle Price- 1:59.75 and Sweden's Lovisha Lindh who was third in 1:59.94.

Jaheel Hyde was fifth in the men's 400m hurdles, clocking 49.73 seconds, his slowest time in months as Brazil's Alison dos Santos won in 48.15 seconds.

-Paul A Reid