Meet record for Ricketts as Jackson loses again to Mboma

ZAGREB, Croatia — Jamaica's Shanieka Ricketts set a meeting record 14.77 metres (0.2m/s) to win the women's triple jump at the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial in Zagreb, Croatia, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting on Tuesday.

The World Championships silver medallist twice passed the old mark of 14.58m set in 2009 by Cuba's Mabel Gay as she also jumped 14.65m in the final round.

Meanwhile, Shericka Jackson and Ronald Levy were both second in their events, the women's 200m and the men's 110m hurdles, respectively.

Jackson lost a third straight time to Namibia's Olympic Games silver medallist, Christine Mboma, who ran a meeting record 22.04 seconds (0.3m/s) to the Jamaican's 22.30 seconds to win the half lap race.

Shashalee Forbes was fourth in 23.37 seconds.

Levy was second in the 110 metre hurdles and Hansle Parchment third, both beaten again by American Devon Allen, who ran a personal best 12.99 seconds (0.7m/s).

Levy ran 13.11 seconds, just ahead of Parchment's 13.12 seconds.

Shadae Lawrence was third in the women's discus throw with a best of 60.80m.

Janieve Russell was third in the women's 400m hurdles, running 55.45 seconds; Gianna Woodruff of Panama won with 54.67 seconds with Anna Ryzhykova of Ukraine third with 54.87 seconds.

Fedrick Dacres was fifth in the men's discus throw with a best of 64.69m after fouling his first two throws.

Paul Reid