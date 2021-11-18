Megan Tapper signs with plant-based sports nutrition brand ATAQ

COSTA MESA, California– Megan Tapper, 2020 Olympic bronze medalist in 100m hurdles has partnered with ATAQ–a California start-up for plant-based sports nutrition products.

With Tapper preparing for the World Athletics Championships coming up in Oregon in 2022, both parties agreed to engage starting immediately, so the athlete can be in her best shape.

Tapper started out as a gymnast, representing Jamaica as young as eight years old. As a teenager she switched to track and field and finished her junior/under-23 list of accomplishments as National Collegiate Champion and record holder before making it all the way to the semi-finals in the 2016 Olympics in London.

Being five feet one inch tall she acknowledged that her size can be a disadvantage in clearing hurdles. However, she added that she is not fazed by it and focuses on advantages like being faster between each hurdle and has proven to defy the odds over and over again.

To support her training, competition and recovery, Tapper has been using ATAQ’s plant-based sports nutrition products since 2019 when ATAQ started to enter the Jamaican market.

“Competing at the highest possible levels getting nutrition right can make all the difference. I’ve been using ATAQ’s products for several years now and I feel a huge difference in my performance and recovery”, Tapper said.

Given her goals, every aspect of her training and nutrition gets perfected, a release FYI consultancy group said.

“We are super excited to have Megan be part of the ATAQ family. When you organically find someone that uses and believes so much in your products then that’s the best position to be in and working together”, says Tammo Walter, Co-Founder and CEO of ATAQ.

“We are excited to not only help fuel her efforts and journey with our products but to get her insights, thoughts and feedback.”

ATAQ was born out of the CEO’S own need for clean, plant-based sports nutrition, providing healthy products specifically developed for athletes with high performance goals.

When it comes to engaging with Olympic level athletes, Tapper is in good company as Julie Ertel (2000 Olympic Silver Medallist in Water Polo, USA Triathlete and 2x PanAm Gold Medallist in Individual Triathlon) is a member and athletic advisor to ATAQ, the release added.