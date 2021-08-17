Melrose Yam Park vendors protest over closure by health department

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Placard-bearing vendors at the Melrose Yam Park are now protesting over the closure of the facility by the Manchester Health Department.

The facility which has 10 stalls was on Monday ordered closed following an assessment by health inspectors last Friday.

Layota “Kerry” Thompson, a vendor at the facility, told the media that the Manchester Municipal Corporation, which oversees the property, gave the vendors sudden notice of the facility's closure.

“I have been working down here for how much years, all of a sudden yesterday parish council come with letter saying that we have immediate effect to leave August 16. They serve the letter 5 o' clock yesterday evening and they gave us one hour to leave,” she said.

“We had to take up we goods and carry dem gah wi yard. What are we going to do with so much yam [and] potato?”

“How are we going to survive? We have pickney fi guh school. Rent fi pay [and] bills to pay,” she added.

“This is unfair, these people of Melrose Hill deh here from before me born and this is their living. They have kids to send to school. Jamaica Government need to do more for poor people,” said Doreen, who identified herself as a relative of a vendor at the facility.

The vendors believe there is a plot against them to have them removed to facilitate the construction of the Williamsfield to May Pen highway project which is now underway.

However, medical officer of Health Dr Nadine Williams confirmed that the health department ordered the facility closed as a result of breaches detected at the facility.

“We will be putting up a sign [today], so they will know that [it] is the health department that did the closing. The closure information was given to the parish council yesterday. It would have been conveyed to the vendors yesterday,” she said.

Kasey Williams