Members of Combined Cadet Force plant trees at corporate area highs schools

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Members of the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force have planted some 500 trees at high schools across the Corporate Area in hopes of reaching its goal of 1,500 to support the Government's three million trees initiative.

The group has so far planted trees at eight high schools across the area, including Calabar High School in St Andrew.

Principal Albert Corcho lauded the group for planting scores of trees at the institution.

Corcho said the trees will become very important from an environment perspective, and “it is our responsibility to do what we can to preserve this environment, and despite what is happening with COVID-19, our Cadets have come to the front, they are leading by example, and we are very happy for what is happening.”

He added that the group will be maintaining the trees and “these are things that we need to do, and to get our young people involved, because protecting the environment is the responsibility of all of us, especially the young people who are coming”.

Media Communication Officer with the Cadet Force, Captain Coleridge Minto, said that the tree-planting project is part of efforts, in partnership with the Forestry Department, to support the Government's three million trees initiative.