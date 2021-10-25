Members of Pathways International ostracised and fearful, says Neita Robertson

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Members of Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries that was led by the now deceased pastor Kevin Smith are reportedly fearful for their lives and are being ostracised, according to Smith's attorney, Valerie Neita Robertson.

Neita Robertson, in a statement, reiterated that she does not try her cases in public.

However, she said she was forced to comment in light of “the social media and mainstream media frenzy,” that is emanating from the church and which has “risen to a pitch resulting in the members of the church being ostracised and put in fear”.

“The labelling of the church as a cult is deliberate and unfortunate and is at the seat of the attack on ordinary, decent Jamaicans and their faith,” Neita Robertson stated.

She charged that “this is a threat against churches. It is reminiscent of the ancient days in which the Church is persecuted.”

The statement was apparently released before Smith died in a car crash in Linstead, St Catherine, Monday morning while being transported from Montego Bay, St James to Kingston where he was expected to be charged, as the noted attorney mentioned that he had the right to a fair trial if he was in fact charged.

She warned that the media frenzy that is driving members of the church to be ostracised and their constitutional rights breached, is dangerous not only to them but to all Jamaicans and besmirches the good name of the country as it has gone viral.

Neita Robertson asserted that the media frenzy caused the recent death of a man in St Thomas who was mistaken for the alleged kidnapper of two girls in the Bath community. Levi Chambers was attacked by angry residents who reportedly stabbed and beat him to death. Davian Bryan is the suspect in the case involving the abduction of two young girls in the parish.

The attorney is pleading with media organisations to restrain themselves and to act with maturity and allow the law to take its course.

Related stories:

WATCH: Police confirm deaths of cult pastor, cop in car crash