Men bolt leaving gun behind after seeing cops

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The St Catherine police seized a firearm with several rounds of ammunition during an operation on Myrtle Way, Independent City in the parish on Monday.

The police said no one was arrested in relation to this seizure.

Reports are that about 3:00 pm, officers were in the area when they saw two men walking along the roadway. The men reportedly ran on seeing the police and the firearm — a .38 pistol containing five .38 rounds of ammunition — fell from one of them.

The weapon was retrieved and subsequently seized, the police said.