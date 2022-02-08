Men charged after body dumped on highway

Two men who were held after a body was dumped on the Edward Seaga Highway in St Catherine late last month have been charged.

They are Okeefe Anthony Brooks, otherwise called 'Ball' or 'Askel', a 33-year-old higgler from Innswood Village, and Shakime 'Tattoo' Richards, 21, a tattoo artist from Featherbed Lane, Spanish Town, both in St Catherine.

The two are charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition. They will appear in the St Catherine Parish Court on February 17, 2022.

Brooks and Richards are charged in connection with the death of Carlton Alexander Daugherty aka 'Rickey', 36, a pig farmer from Denbigh, Clarendon but who also resided in Innswood Village.

Reports were that about 10:15 pm on January 21, 2022, Jamaica Defence Force personnel were alerted by a motorist that a man was thrown from a vehicle on the highway.

Acting on that information, the JDF officers intercepted a silver Nissan motor car with the two men on board.

A search of the car led to the seizure of a firearm. Blood was seen in a section of the vehicle. The men were subsequently detained for questioning.

Further checks by the JDF officers led to the discovery of Daugherty's body along the roadway.