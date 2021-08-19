Men charged after cell phone stolen from hotel room

ST ANN, Jamaica — The police have charged two men with the alleged stealing of a cellular phone valued at US$100 from a hotel room in Ocho Rios, St Ann on Wednesday, July 21.

Charged with receiving stolen property, burglary and larceny are 49-year-old Michael South, a car washer of Wellside Crescent, Kingston, and 36-year-old Jermaine Anthony Johnson, otherwise called 'X-Box', of Seaview Gardens, Kingston.

Reports are that about 11:00 pm, the culprit entered the complainant's room and stole the cellular phone.

On Wednesday, August 11, the cellular phone was tracked and found in the possession of South, who reported that he purchased the phone from Johnson.

Both men were charged on Wednesday, August 18.