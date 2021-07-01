Men charged with illegal possession of firearm, ammunition

Men charged with illegal possession of firearm, ammunitionThursday, July 01, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Stony Hill Police have charged two men with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following the seizure of a gun in Airy Castle, St Andrew on Sunday, June 27.
Charged are 27-year-old Okeem Brown otherwise called 'Bones', a warehouse assistant, and 21-year-old Quacine Dennie otherwise called 'Trey', both of Airy Castle Road in Stony Hill, St Andrew.
The police reports that about 5:30 pm, a group of men ran on seeing the police and one of the men threw a bag. The police accosted Brown and Dennie and searched the area, where they found one 9mm Browning pistol with a magazine containing five cartridges, inside the bag.
Their court date is being finalised.
