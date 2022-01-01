Men doing gun salute challenge cops, one killed

Men doing gun salute challenge cops, one killedSaturday, January 01, 2022
|
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — One of several men seen firing weapons during a gun salute in Payne Land, St Andrew, this morning, was fatally shot by cops.
The man, who up to press time was still unidentified, was shot after he and others were accosted but opened fire on the lawmen. A 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 10 cartridges, was reportedly seized during the incident.
Reports are that a joint police/military patrol was on Lagos Drive in the community when several men were seeing firing guns in the air. The men were accosted but fired at the police who took evasive action and returned the fire.
After the shoot-out, a search was conducted and the now-deceased man was found clutching the firearm. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Head of the St Andrew South police, Senior Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, said the incident resulted from the police being proactive to prevent gun salutes, especially in crime-plagues communities.
“We strategically placed teams in several of these communities to prevent these celebrations,” SSP Ricketts said.
The matter has been reported to the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).
- David Dunkley
