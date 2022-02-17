Men flee leaving car with 1200 pounds of ganja in Bull Bay

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The narcotics division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force has begun investigation into the seizure of marijuana, which were confiscated Thursday morning along the Norman Manley Highway.

Reports are that about 11:40 am the Highway Patrol team, which was on duty received information from a motorist that a grey Toyota Wish motor car was in an accident along the Bull Bay main road and men were seen running from the vehicle.

The police added that upon receiving the information, the patrol unit drove to the location where the abandoned vehicle matching the informant's description was located.

“A search was made of the vehicle and 14 parcels of compressed vegetable matter resembling ganja, estimated weight of about 1200 pounds, were found in the back. The vehicle, along with the drugs, was taken to the Bull Bay police station,” the police report said.

The police stated that the vehicle is registered to a woman from St Elizabeth. No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.