Men flee leaving car with 1200 pounds of ganja in Bull Bay

Men flee leaving car with 1200 pounds of ganja in Bull BayThursday, February 17, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The narcotics division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force has begun investigation into the seizure of marijuana, which were confiscated Thursday morning along the Norman Manley Highway.
Reports are that about 11:40 am the Highway Patrol team, which was on duty received information from a motorist that a grey Toyota Wish motor car was in an accident along the Bull Bay main road and men were seen running from the vehicle.
The police added that upon receiving the information, the patrol unit drove to the location where the abandoned vehicle matching the informant's description was located.
“A search was made of the vehicle and 14 parcels of compressed vegetable matter resembling ganja, estimated weight of about 1200 pounds, were found in the back. The vehicle, along with the drugs, was taken to the Bull Bay police station,” the police report said.
The police stated that the vehicle is registered to a woman from St Elizabeth. No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy