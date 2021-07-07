Men freed of murder charge in Supreme Court after 10 years

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Three men who were charged for the shooting death of Bradley Morgan of Fagan Avenue, St Andrew in September 2011, were today freed in the Supreme Court.

The men — Michael Brown, Gavin Sampson and Dwayne Bryce — were freed after their lawyers, led by Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie, were successful in their no case submissions.

The submissions noted that the case against the men was flawed based on faulty visual identification evidence which the prosecution had produced through its eyewitness.

Champagnie said the men had all elected to have their case tried by judge alone. The week-long trial had commenced last Wednesday and ended today.

The prosecution led evidence that all three men armed with high powered guns descended on the home of Morgan in a pre dawn attack on September 20, 2011, and shot up his house causing fatal injuries to him. Another household member was also injured in the incident.

However, the witness for the prosecution under cross examination, reportedly gave conflicting reports of the incident in relation to how he was able to see the men that morning.

The Queen's Counsel noted that the witness further testified that he had seen the men through a peep hole at some distance and admitted that he wasn't certain as to the identity of one of the men.

Brown and Sampson had been in police custody since their arrest shortly after the incident.

Brown was represented by Champagnie, while Bryce was represented by Dian Jobson and Sampson by Paul Gentles.