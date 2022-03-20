Men killed in separate shooting incidents in Manchester identified

Men killed in separate shooting incidents in Manchester identifiedSunday, March 20, 2022
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica - Two men were killed during separate shooting incidents in Manchester south-central parish on Sunday.
Police named one of the deceased as 45-year-old Orville Bell, a resident of York Town in Clarendon.
Friends and associates named the other man as 25-year-old Javel Dias.
In the first incident a report from the Constabulary Communications Unit said about 3:30 am, residents of Confidence Avenue in Mandeville heard loud explosions and called the police.
The police said on their arrival, Bell was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
In the second incident, sources say sometime Sunday afternoon Dias was at his family home in May Day when he was awoken from his sleep and called outside the house by men.
Sources say Dias took his sixth-month-old son outside with him, but then returned inside the house with the toddler.
It is further reported that he then returned outside and was shot in the head.
He was taken to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.
- Kasey Williams
