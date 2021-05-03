Men posing as cops kill dad in front of baby son

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Four men pretending to be police officers entered a house occupied by a family of three in Kingston 6 last Thursday, and killed the father, after robbing the occupants of their cell phones.

The dead man has been identified as Cossief Williams, 28, a labourer of Lower Halls Delight, Kingston 6.

Reports are that the men, pretending to be police officers, entered the house occupied by the couple and their nine-month-old son, where they robbed them of their phones. Before leaving, the men shot Williams several times.

A total of 28 spent shells were recovered from the scene.

The police are investigating.