Men posing as cops rob couple in home invasion

ST MARY, Jamaica — Two men posing as police officers and dressed in gear resembling that worn by lawmen invaded a couple's home Sunday night, ransacking the premises and robbing them of a large sum of money.

The incident occurred in Highgate, St Mary about 11:20 pm.

Reports are that the couple, a businesswoman and her husband, was at home when they were awakened by a knock on the door from people who identified themselves as police officers, and instructed them to open the door.

The woman complied, and two masked men entered, attired in what appeared to be police clothing, and carrying handguns.

The men ransacked the house and demanded money, and managed to flee in a waiting car with over $300,000.

The police are investigating.