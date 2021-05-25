Men posing as cops rob couple in home invasion

Men posing as cops rob couple in home invasionTuesday, May 25, 2021
|
ST MARY, Jamaica — Two men posing as police officers and dressed in gear resembling that worn by lawmen invaded a couple's home Sunday night, ransacking the premises and robbing them of a large sum of money.
The incident occurred in Highgate, St Mary about 11:20 pm.
Reports are that the couple, a businesswoman and her husband, was at home when they were awakened by a knock on the door from people who identified themselves as police officers, and instructed them to open the door.
The woman complied, and two masked men entered, attired in what appeared to be police clothing, and carrying handguns.
The men ransacked the house and demanded money, and managed to flee in a waiting car with over $300,000.
The police are investigating.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy