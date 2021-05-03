Men posing as cops steal motorbike

TRELAWNY, Jamaica – Three men posing as police officers relieved a motorcyclist of his bike along the Long Pond main road in Trelawny on Thursday.

Reports are that the complainant was riding his motor bike, along with a pillion rider, when he was stopped by three men posing as police officers, who were travelling in a silver Toyota Axio motor car.

The men then forced both the complainant and the pillion off the motor cycle, which they then rode away.

The police are investigating.