Men scatter on seeing police, leaving gun behind

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police seized one 9mm pistol and nine rounds of ammunition during a police patrol on Crawford Street in St James on Friday, April 2.

No arrest was made in relation to the seizure.

The police said they were conducting a patrol in the area about 10:50 am when a group of men was seen standing on the roadway.

The police said the men dispersed as they approached them, leaving the weapon behind. The area was searched but the men were not found, the police said.