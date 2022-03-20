Men travelling on motorcycle caught with gun

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Following explosions heard in the Kingston 14 area, the police on Friday arrested two men who were caught with an illegal firearm after they attempted to elude officers on a motorcycle.

The men were arrested at the intersection of Percy Street and Oxford Street in the parish.

Reports are that about 12:40 pm, a team of officers were on patrol when they responded to explosions heard in the area.

On their arrival, officers accosted two men on a motorcycle, who attempted to elude them.

They were searched and a Mac-11 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 13 cartridges were found.

The men were subsequently arrested. Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.