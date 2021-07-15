Men wanted for tyre shop double murder nabbed by cops

ST MARY, Jamaica — Two men, who were wanted for a double murder committed on Spanish Town Road in Kingston earlier this year, were nabbed in Hampstead, St Mary on Monday.

According to the police, the men were wanted by the Major Investigation Division (MID) following the shooting deaths of 36-year-old Richard Williams otherwise called 'Tuppy', a tyre repair man of Spanish Town Road and 42-year-old Kedo Guyah, a teacher of Deanery Road, Kingston on March 17.

Reports are that Williams and Guyah were at a tyre shop when they were pounced upon by men travelling in a Honda Stream motor car who opened gunfire hitting them.

They were later pronounced dead at hospital.

Both accused men, who have not been identified, were picked up at a house in St Mary during an operation led by the Area 2 Fugitive Apprehension Team, the police said.

They were subsequently transferred to the MID where murder charges are expected to be laid soon.

Meanwhile, the police are reminding citizens that it is a criminal offence to harbour or create a safe haven for criminals.