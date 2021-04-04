Men who challenged cops to shootout caught and charged

Men who challenged cops to shootout caught and chargedSunday, April 04, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Three men have been arrested and charged with two counts of shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition after they allegedly engaged the police in a shootout on Phillips Avenue in Kingston 13 on March 21.
Charged is 28-year-old Kyle Henry of Preston Road, Rollington Town in Kingston, along with 22-year-old barber, Shamare Miller, and 23-year-old maintenance worker, Marquain Coleman, both of Harbour Drive, Harbour View in Kingston.
The police said about 11:00 am, lawmen were on patrol in the area when the driver of a brown 2016 Toyota Corolla motorcar was accosted by the police.
Upon the approach of the police, the driver reportedly reversed and collided with a light pole.
Miller, Coleman and Henry then alighted from the vehicle and opened gunfire at the officers, who returned the gunfire, the police said.
They were subsequently apprehended and a Sig Sauer semi-automatic pistol with a magazine containing five cartridges was seized.
