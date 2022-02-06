Mentally-ill 33-year-old Manchester woman missing

Mentally-ill 33-year-old Manchester woman missingSunday, February 06, 2022
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica– Thirty-three-year-old Angela Gayle of Battersea district, Manchester has been missing since Thursday, December 17, 2021. She is said to be of unsound mind.
She is of dark complexion, stout build and about 167 centimetres (five-feet six-inches) tall.
Reports from the Porus Police are that about 4:00 pm, Gayle was last seen in downtown, Kingston dressed in a multi-coloured blouse, blue shorts and a pair of blue slippers. She has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Angela Gayle is being asked to contact the Porus Police at 876-904-1876, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
