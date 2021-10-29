Mentally-ill man found dead at Mandeville bus stop

MANCHESTER, Jamaica - Police are probing the death of a mentally-ill man who was found Friday morning lying in a pool of blood under a bus shed on Manchester Road in Mandeville.

The deceased has been identified as Brenton Cogle of Beltline, a community south west of Mandeville.



Preliminary reports are that passersby stumbled on Cogle's body early in the morning and called the police. The body had what appeared to be a wound to the head.



When OBSERVER ONLINE visited the scene at the intersection of May Day Road and Manchester Road, Cogle's brother Billy was distraught.



“I got a call seh my brother die down at the bus shed and the police (was) asking for family to (come and identify him),” said Billy Cogle.



“Right now mi feel weak, because a me bredda and fi know seh him die and I don't know if him do people a road nutten. Mi know him as a man weh nuh come (home). Is a sick man. Him prefer pon the Mandeville side,” he added.



Billy said he has removed his brother from the streets many times, but he always returns to sleeping on the road.



“More time me see him, mi tek him off the Mandeville town and have him round me same way. Him come weh (leave), because him head sick,” said Billy.



- Kasey Williams