'Mentally ill' man shot dead by police in Portland

PORTLAND, Jamaica — A 32-year-old man believed to be 'mentally ill' was shot dead by police in Portland after he allegedly attacked the lawmen and set fire to a computer resource centre.

He has been identified as Dwayne Brooks.

According to the police, Brooks is believed to have set the Fruitful Vale Computer and Resource Centre on fire after he broke into it and attempted to steal several items.

The police report that they were on patrol duties when they received a call about a fire at the computer centre and went to investigate.

It is further reported that while the police were on the scene, residents summoned them to a yard where a man was behaving boisterously.

The police say members of the patrol team went to the yard where Brooks attacked one of the cops with a knife. The officer reportedly used pepper spray to try to subdue Brooks but he continued his attack.

According to the report, the policeman then pulled his gun and discharged two rounds in the direction of Brooks, hitting him.

Brooks was then taken to the Port Antonio Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A Hiace bus belonging to Brooks was found nearby with equipment believed to be stolen from the computer and research centre.

Residents of the area later told OBSERVER ONLINE that Brooks was suffering from mental issues.

The fatal shooting has been reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations.

Everard Owen