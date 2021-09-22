Merl Grove past students reiterate call for reinstatement of Fullerton

Merl Grove past students reiterate call for reinstatement of FullertonWednesday, September 22, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Joint Committee of Merl Grove High School Past Students Associations has challenged the Associated Gospel Assemblies (AGA), which runs the school, and the board of management to take a stand against pride and ego, which it said prevents progress in the tense situation surrounding the suspension of Principal Dr Marjorie Fullerton.
The challenge was issued on Tuesday, shortly after Fullerton's scheduled disciplinary hearing was postponed to October 12, 2021.
In a statement, the committee said no clear reason was given for the adjournment but reports are that the planned session fizzled when the panel could not produce any of the items requested by Dr Fullerton through her lawyer.
Read: Board chairman a no-show at Merl Grove disciplinary hearing
“We need to exemplify what working together looks like, not working against each other,” the committee said.
It continued: “It is unfortunate that the principal remains out of the office and the school. But, we remain hopeful of a resolution to this ongoing imbroglio at our alma mater. Be reminded that this imbroglio is not specific to Merl Grove, but has happened in a number of other educational institutions in Jamaica. This is usually due to power, authority, and in-fighting for position and spoils. Notwithstanding these personal desires and agendas, the students should remain our utmost concern.”
“We remain cognisant of the emotional, mental, and psychological effect this matter may have on our school's population, particularly the students, for whom we are stewards. We embrace and are open to supporting the parents and guardians of all our 'little sisters' during these extraordinarily challenging times,” the joint committee continued.
On Monday, the joint Merl Grove High School past students' associations of Canada, the United States and Jamaica had warned that they are prepared to withdraw all support of their alma mater unless Fullerton was reinstated on Tuesday.
Read: Merl Grove dispute escalates
The joint committee said it hopes to work with all partners to the benefit of the school.
“As a school run under the AGA, a Christian-based organisation, the appointed board of management need to handle matters with Godly wisdom which will allow us to honour our assignments to Christ in a manner differing from the secular world.”
“We are also hopeful that this provides the opportunity for the Principal Dr Fullerton, and Vice-Principal Loretta Ricketts to assess the complaints made against them both, and pursue remedial actions to help with conflict resolution and personnel management to help them communicate and serve in their respective capacities,” it added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy