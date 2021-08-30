Messages circulating about multiple dead bodies at Mandeville Hospital false

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— The Mandeville Regional Hospital, in a statement on Monday, has advised the public that messages circulating on messaging and social media platforms about multiple dead bodies at the hospital are false.

“The messages state that patients have to be stepping over dead bodies on the floor and that bodies are being relocated to a nearby church,” the statement said.

“The management team of the hospital is urging citizens to be responsible and truthful when circulating messages so as not to cause fear or panic among citizens,” it further advised.

The statement from the hospital continued to read that while its staff members are pressured in managing the surge in COVID-19 cases, it is urging Jamaicans to be responsible in adhering to the protocols of mask wearing, hand washing, social distancing, and also to get vaccinated.