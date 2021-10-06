Met Service discontinues flash flood warning

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Meteorological Service of Jamaica says it has discontinued the flash flood warning that was issued for eastern and south-central parishes.

The warning was issued for low-lying and flood-prone areas of St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, and Manchester, has been discontinued immediately.

The Met Service said that the broad trough that has been affecting weather conditions across Jamaica has drifted westward and away from the island.

It said that observational data over the last few hours has indicated that only light to moderate showers have been occurring across hilly areas.

According to the Met Service, the forecast is for partly cloudy conditions tonight and tomorrow morning, with scattered showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes, tomorrow afternoon.