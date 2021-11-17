Metcalfe Street in Denham Town to be renamed Leslie Street in tribute to long-serving councillor

Metcalfe Street in Denham Town to be renamed Leslie Street in tribute to long-serving councillorWednesday, November 17, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Council on Tuesday approved a resolution to rename Metcalfe Street in Denham Town, Kingston to Leslie St, in tribute to Lorna Leslie, the former Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillor who served the Denham Town division for 35 years.
Approximately 174 citizens of Denham Town signed a petition in support of Metcalfe Street being renamed Leslie Street.
The resolution, which was moved by Jermaine Hyatt, councillor for the Denham Town division, stated that the former Councillor Lorna Leslie "is highly regarded, revered and celebrated for her effective representation of the citizens of Denham Town. Her leadership, compassion and advocacy are the hallmarks for which she is noted."
Several JLP and People's National Party (PNP) councillors in the course of the debate paid tribute to Leslie, who was born on Metcalfe Street and continued to live in the community while she served as councillor.
PNP minority leader Andrew Swaby of the Vineyard Town division, who seconded the resolution, said that Leslie had "passion and dedication for the most vulnerable".
JLP councillor Alvin Francis, (Mavis Bank division) who began his service to the municipality at the same time as Leslie in 1981, urged that the Denham Town Golden Age Home be renamed the Lorna Leslie Home in her honour.
