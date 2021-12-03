Mexico reports first Omicron case

Mexico reports first Omicron caseFriday, December 03, 2021
|
MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AFP )— Mexico on Friday announced its first case of the coronavirus Omicron variant, in a traveller from South Africa, but the government said it was not considering border closures as a counter-measure.
The variant was detected in a 51-year-old from South Africa with mild symptoms, under-secretary of health Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez said on Twitter.
An epidemiologist by training, Lopez-Gatell Ramirez said closing borders and blocking the movement of people and goods "are not useful measures for containing variants."
Vaccination was key to reducing COVID-19 hospitalisations and deaths, he said.
"We call on you to remain calm and to continue taking measures to prevent infections" such as mask-wearing, social distancing and regular hand-washing, Lopez-Gatell Ramirez tweeted.
Mexico, with some 128 million people, has reported more than 294,000 coronavirus deaths -- the world's fourth highest number -- and 3.9 million cases.
On Wednesday, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said about 86 per cent of Mexicans older than 18 have been vaccinated, nearly all with two doses.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy