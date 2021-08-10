Mexico seeks at least 3.5 million more COVID-19 jabs from US

Mexico seeks at least 3.5 million more COVID-19 jabs from USTuesday, August 10, 2021
|
MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday that he discussed the reopening of the US-Mexico border, immigration and cooperation in facing the COVID-19 pandemic in a call with US Vice President Kamala Harris.
The president did not provide additional details of their discussions in a brief message he put out on Twitter afterward.
Earlier Monday, López Obrador had said Mexico would ask the United States to send at least 3.5 million more doses of coronavirus vaccine as the country faces a third wave of infections.
López Obrador said the US government had initially offered the Moderna vaccine, but Mexican health authorities could not get the necessary approvals in time so now they are considering Pfizer or another approved vaccine.
Mexico has vaccinated more than 50 million people with at least one dose, representing about 56 per cent of the adult population. It has received 91.1 million doses of five different vaccines.
In June, the US donated 1.3 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
López Obrador said he would also talk about immigration and the need to reopen the shared border to nonessential traffic.
“I am going to propose today that it can be shown to not pose any risk to the population,” López Obrador said.
Last month, authorities in the US and Mexico decided to extend the closure to at least August 21. Caseloads in both countries of the fast-spreading Delta variant have only increased since.
Mexico is seeing more than 20,000 reported infections per day.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy