Mexico to send aid to Cuba after rare protests

Mexico to send aid to Cuba after rare protestsFriday, July 23, 2021
|
MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AFP) — Mexico will send two ships with medical supplies, food and fuel to Cuba, the foreign ministry said, following unprecedented street protests against the communist government in Havana.
The navy vessels will depart on Sunday from the southeastern port of Veracruz on a "solidarity" mission, the ministry said in a statement Thursday.
The aid will include syringes, oxygen tanks and face masks to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, as well as powdered milk, beans, flour, canned tuna, cooking oil and diesel fuel, it said.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was quick to offer support to his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel after the protests, which resulted in one death, dozens of injured and more than 100 arrests.
The leftist Mexican leader also warned against an "interventionist" approach to the demonstrations.
With cries of "we are hungry," "down with the dictatorship," and "freedom," the July 11 protests spread to dozens of locations, including the capital Havana, lasting little over a day.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy