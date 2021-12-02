Michael Holding's book 'Why We Kneel, How We Rise' wins Sports Book of the Year Award

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaican cricket legend Michael Holding on Thursday won the William Hill Sports Book of the Year award for his book, 'Why We Kneel, How We Rise'.

The powerful book, which Holding co-wrote with journalist Ed Hawkins, examines the root causes of racism in sports, among other issues.

Bookmaker William Hill - the sponsors of the British-based award dedicated to sports writing - said, in a statement, that judges described Holding's book as "one of the most important sports books you will ever read".

Speaking about the award, Holding, who retired from cricket commentary in September, told Reuters that he felt important writing the book.

"I hope it encourages people to educate themselves about the issues raised," said the 67-year-old Jamaican.

"I am proud and honoured to receive the iconic William Hill Sports Book of the Year award, and I hope this will help us spread the message of 'say no to racism' and the importance of learning more about this important topic," he added.

The now iconic book bested five other nominees to cop the £30,000 prize.

Holding is considered one of the greatest fast bowlers in history and was famous for his smooth run-up that earned him the nickname 'Whispering Death'.

Away from cricket, Holding recently gained praise and attention for his anti-racism campaigning.

During an England versus West Indies Test match in July 2020, he spoke on Sky Sports about the Black Lives Matter movement and the players from both sides taking the knee before play.

The footage garnered attention across the world and on social media.

He then went on to publish 'Why We Kneel, How We Rise' about racism, which also featured views on the topic from several other famous athletes such as Usain Bolt, Naomi Osaka and Michael Johnson.