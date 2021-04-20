Michael Sharpe’s brand of journalism will be missed, says Grange

KINGSTON, Jamaica— As the nation continues to mourn the death of veteran journalist Micheal Sharpe, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, said his “special brand of journalism” will be missed.

Sharpe died this morning at the age of 65.

In her statement today Grange describes Sharpe as “easily one of the country’s most influential broadcast journalists.”

“Michael will be remembered for his special brand of journalism which saw him becoming an outstanding talk show host as well as one who provided insightful political coverage and commentaries,’’ she said.

“In fact, he played a large role in popularising night time talk radio with the introduction of his legendary Sharp Talk show. It is on record that Sharp Talk reached out to many disadvantaged persons who brought their needs and concerns to Michael and whom he helped through his fund raising efforts.

“We will also recall that he won national recognition for his coverage of the one-party parliament in the 1980s. Also very popular was his “Inside Gordon House” review which spoke about happenings in the Lower and Upper Houses.

“Not only had his voice become familiar to the nation, so was his face as he became one of Jamaica’s top prime time television news presenters.

“In his latter days, not only was Michael News Operations Manager at Jamaica News Network, but he took to teaching. That was the measure of the man.

“For Michael Sharpe journalism was not merely a profession but was his passion. We certainly will miss the voice and face of a man who through this passion provided us with news, views and much more.

“My sincerest condolences to his family, to the RJR/Gleaner Group and to his colleagues, friends and associates inside and outside of the media fraternity,’’ the statement said.