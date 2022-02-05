Michail Antonio shortlisted for Concacaf Player of the Year Award

KINGSTON, Jamaica — One Jamaican has been shortlisted for Concacaf's newly-created Men's and Women's Player of the Year Awards.

The in-form Reggae Boy, Michail Antonio has been named among five other players in the men's section. Six women have separately been shortlisted for the award.

A prolific scorer for his English club West ham, Antonio joined the Reggae Boyz last year for their now failed World Cup qualifying campaign. However, his individual brilliance was not enough to prevent the Boyz from crashing out of the eight team tournament. Their campaign came to an end on Thursday following a 1-nil defeat to Costa Rica at the National Stadium.

The ultimate winners in the two categories will be decided by the votes of national team head coaches and captains, the media and fans. Fan voting is now open via Concacaf.com

Concacaf has advised that the 2021 nominees were selected based on performance statistics and voting by expert panels consisting of former professional men's and women's players and football broadcasters.

To be eligible to be shortlisted for these awards, all players have met at least one of the following criteria:

Have played for a Concacaf member association's senior men's or women's national team in eligible Concacaf and FIFA competitions and matches.

Regardless of nationality, played for a club (in 2021) in a Concacaf and FIFA sanctioned top division men's or women's professional league in the Concacaf region.

Concacaf has indicated that following the nomination process, it will continue its football first philosophy with a voting system that ensures players, coaches, media and fans determine the winners.



It explained that the voting process for each award will work as follows:



Concacaf Men's Player of the Year (100 votes total)

41 votes: one vote for each Concacaf Member Association Men's National Team Head Coach

41 votes: one vote for each Concacaf Member Association Men's National Team Captain

Nine votes: one vote each for nine representative members of the media from the Concacaf region

Nine votes: fan voting through www.concacaf.com. The player with the most fan votes will receive four votes in the overall voting process, second place two votes, third place two votes (regardless of how many people vote online).

The full list in the men's category is:

Michail Antonio (JAM) / West Ham United FC (ENG)

Jonathan David (CAN) / LOSC Lille (FRA)

Alphonso Davies (CAN) / FC Bayern Munich (GER)

Hirving Lozano (MEX) / SSC Napoli (ITA)

Weston McKennie (USA) / Juventus FC (ITA)

Christian Pulisic (USA) / Chelsea FC (ENG)

The full list of women nominees is as follows:

Crystal Dunn (USA) / Portland Thorns FC (USA)

Jessie Fleming (CAN) / Chelsea FC (ENG)

Lindsey Horan (USA) / Olympique Lyonnais (FRA)

Stephanie Labbé (CAN) / Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Stephany Mayor (MEX) / Tigres UANL (MEX)

Christine Sinclair (CAN) / Portland Thorns FC (USA)