Mico student reportedly abducted and robbed

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Members of the Guild of Students at The Mico University College are outraged after criminals reportedly abducted one of its executive members shortly after nightfall Tuesday.

The guild member, whose name is being withheld, says he was robbed and forced to jump barefooted into a gully amid threats that he would be murdered.

"I feel terrified. I don't even know what to say. I just feel like I want to cry because I am scared. I don't know what else may happen to me; I think I may just go back home because this experience is awful,” the 21-year-old said.

He explained that he left the university's Marescaux Road, St Andrew campus shortly after 7 pm Tuesday to purchase food in Cross Roads because an administrator had locked the kitchen on Mills Hall, leaving students who live there with nowhere to prepare meals after 8:00 pm.

According to the student, he started taking taxis instead of walking the relatively short distance to Cross Roads because another student was robbed recently while on foot in the area.

He told OBSERVER ONLINE that while he waited outside the campus, a grey Toyota Axio motor car stopped beside him.

Another car — a white Toyota Axio — appeared and its occupant reportedly ordered him to go into the vehicle that had stopped earlier.

The student said that he was taken to an area near the education ministry's headquarters and robbed of his cellphone, cash and bank card.

He was reportedly then beaten and ordered to disclose banking information, which the hoodlums subsequently used to withdraw funds from his account.

"They said they were going to kill me," he said. He added that he, however, did not see them with weapons.

According to the student, the presumed killing was put on hold after one abductor encouraged his cronies to wait a while longer.

Further reports are that, while the student was still near the education ministry, the abductors forced him to jump into a gully.

"I started running away in the gully until I saw the main road... I walked back barefooted to campus," added the student, who said he was left without fare and the pair of slippers he initially wore.

-Horace Mills