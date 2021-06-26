Midfielder Harper leaves Baggies to join Ipswich Town

Midfielder Harper leaves Baggies to join Ipswich TownSaturday, June 26, 2021
LONDON, United Kingdom (CMC) — Rekeem Harper, a 21-year-old midfielder of Jamaican descent, has joined English League One outfit Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee from West Bromwich Albion, a club he had been associated with for nine years.
The East Anglian club have agreed a three-year deal with six-foot, two-inch Birmingham-born Harper and have the option of a further year, officials said.
Harper played 29 league games for West Brom — nicknamed the Baggies — in the Championship and Premier League, but spent the second half of last season on loan at Championship side Birmingham City.
“He knows the challenge that lies ahead and I am thrilled that he has chosen to join us,” said Ipswich manager Paul Cook.
Added Harper on his social media site: “My time at (West Brom) has come to an end, so I'd like to say a big thank-you to everyone at the club that has helped me along the way since joining the club as a 12-year-old.”
“There have been many memories that will always hold a special place in my heart. Onto the next chapter…”
In February 2017, Harper represented England Under-17s in games against Portugal, Germany and the Netherlands. In September 2018, he started for England Under-19s against Belgium.
But Jamaican football authorities have taken aim at UK-born players eligible to represent the Reggae Boyz, in a quest to qualify for next year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Earlier this year, a host of UK-born players made their Reggae Boy debuts, including the likes of Reading's Liam Moore, Watford's Andre Gray, Swansea City's Jamal Lowe.
Jamaica's only appearance at a World Cup finals came in 1998.
