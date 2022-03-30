Mighty Diamonds lead singer killed in drive-by shooting

Mighty Diamonds lead singer killed in drive-by shootingWednesday, March 30, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Lead singer of stalwart reggae group Mighty Diamonds, Tabby Diamond was among two people killed in a drive-by shooting on McKinley Crescent in Kingston minutes before 10 on Tuesday night.
Three other persons were injured in the attack.
Police report that the 67-year-old singer, whose real name is Donald Orlando Shaw, was among a group of people who were gathered at a section of the community when gunmen opened fire from a passing motor vehicle. Tabby Diamond and another man, whose identity has not yet been released, were pronounced dead at hospital.
The shooting has left members of the reggae industry in shock and grief, as Tabby Diamond was known to be a staunch Rastafarian who embraced the philosophy of peace and love.
The award-winning Mighty Diamonds are responsible for some of reggae music's most memorable anthems including, Pass The Kouchie, Right Time, I Need A Roof and Heads Of Government.
