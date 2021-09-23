Migrant camp along Texas border shrinks as removals ramp up

Migrant camp along Texas border shrinks as removals ramp upThursday, September 23, 2021
|
CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico (AP) — A camp where more than 14,000 migrants had waited along the Texas border just days ago was dramatically smaller Thursday, while across the river in Mexico, Haitian migrants in a growing camp awoke surrounded by security forces as a helicopter thundered overhead.
As of Thursday, about 4,000 migrants remained under the bridge between Del Rio and Mexico, after the number peaked at around 15,000 over the weekend, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials said.
Food, shelter and medical care was being provided to those who need it officials also shared.
About 1,400 had been sent to Haiti on 13 flights, rapidly expelled under the pandemic public health authority known as Title 42, DHS officials told reporters. Another 3,200 are in US custody and being processed, while several thousand have returned to Mexico.
The State Department is in talks with Brazil and Chile to allow some Haitians who were previously residing in those countries to return, but the issue is complicated because some no longer have legal status there, the officials said.
The United States and Mexico appeared eager to end the increasingly politicized humanitarian situation at the border, even as the US expulsion of Haitians to their troubled homeland caused blowback for the administration of President Joe Biden.
The Biden administration's special envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, submitted a letter of resignation protesting the “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants, US officials said Thursday.
