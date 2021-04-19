Miguel Diaz-Canel replaces Raul Castro as Cuban leader

HAVANA, Cuba (AFP) – Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday replaced Raul Castro as leader of the Cuba and its all-powerful communist party, the party announced, ending six decades of Castro rule.

"Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez was elected first secretary of the central committee of the Communist Party of Cuba," officials said on Twitter as the transfer of power was rubber-stamped by a party congress. Castro, 89, now enters retirement.