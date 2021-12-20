Mild earthquake rattles Portland

Mild earthquake rattles PortlandMonday, December 20, 2021
PORTLAND, Jamaica — Residents here were left rattled by an earthquake about 3:43 Monday afternoon, followed by two aftershocks.
WhatsApp community groups lit up with comments about the quake.
“Anybody else felt that earthquake? I'm on William Street.”
“Yeah three of them in all, two heavy one and a small one.'
'Yes I felt two of them.'
'Same, I was on the first floor of a building and I exited quickly.'
In another group, residents described hearing a rumbling sound “like a truck”.
“I felt three earthquakes at 3:45, 3:54 and 3:55 pm. The first one caught me off guard and I heard the sound for the second and it was followed with a third,” Dr Dennis Minott, who lives at Bonnie View told OBSERVER ONLINE.
There were also reports that the shock was felt six miles away in Passley Gardens.
One Port Antonio resident's WhatsApp voice note said it all.
“Hey you see the first one, mi deh ya a watch a movie and mi just feel like dust a shake from out of the ceiling and mi just feel the whole wall dem a move. By time mi a check di camera dem mi feel… a next one, a slight jerk. Mi seh no sah and start get mi car key and put on mi shorts. Mi just feel the next one just shake the place hard. That's when everybody just realise seh earthquake a gwaan”.
There are no reports of damage from the quake at this time.
- Everard Owen
