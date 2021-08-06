Miller-Uibo wins Olympic 400m gold; McPherson fourth

Miller-Uibo wins Olympic 400m gold; McPherson fourthFriday, August 06, 2021
TOKYO, Japan – Jamaica's Stephenie-Ann McPherson and Candice McLeod finished fourth and fifth respectively in the women's 400m final at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.
McPherson, appearing in her second Olympic final, ran 49.61 seconds and was visibly overcome with emotions following the race, having finished outside the medal places after a series of impressive runs in the previous rounds.
McLeod meanwhile, appearing in her first senior national team, clocked 49.87 seconds for fifth. Both Jamaicans had recorded personal best times in the earlier rounds.
The Bahamas' Shaunae Miller-Uibo became the second woman to successfully defend the Olympic 400m title after she ran a personal best and Area Record 48.36 seconds to take the gold.
Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic ran a national record 49.20 seconds for the silver and American Allyson Felix ended her Olympic career on a high with the bronze, running a season's best 49.46 seconds.
-Paul A Reid
