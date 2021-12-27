Red Stripe robbed!
Millions in liquor stolenMonday, December 27, 2021
|
BY DAVID DUNKLEY
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Thieves have reportedly made off with millions of dollars worth of liquor during a robbery at Red Stripe on Spanish Town Road, St Andrew, yesterday morning.
Details are still sketchy but police have confirmed the robbery and said the incident occurred when a gunman entered the premises and tied up a security guard on duty.
The amount of liquor stolen and the exact value could not be ascertained but police sources said it ran into millions.
Information reaching OBSERVER ONLINE is that about 2 a.m., the gunman reportedly managed to get on to the premises, held up the security, and tied him up with a piece of telephone cord.
The man then reportedly opened the main entrance of the facility and a flat-bed truck and another vehicle entered.
The thieves managed to gain entry to the warehouse and used a forklift to load the two vehicles with multiple liquors before leaving the premises.
More to come.
