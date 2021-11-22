Mining minister dissolves CAP board

Reports now reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that Minister of Mining Robert Montague has dissolved the Board of Directors of Clarendon Alumina Production (CAP) by demanding the resignation of its members. Montague demanded the resignations yesterday.

Observer sources say up to seven members of the CAP board have already tendered their resignation to the minister.

The development means that the board is effectively dissolved with it being unable to form a quorum.

Some CAP board members have been at loggerheads recently over several decisions made including the award of a contract to an entity for consulting services.

Last week, former CAP board chairman, Norman Reid, resigned in protest at the contract award.

Audio of a meeting of the CAP board meeting leaked into the public domain last week.

In the audio, a voice believed to be deputy chairman of the board, Dennis Wright, was heard insisting that the general manager of CAP ink the controversial contract.

The minister's decision to dissolve the CAP board was made hours before he briefs Cabinet on the controversy which has engulfed the entity.

CAP co-owns Jamalco Alumina refinery with General Alumina Jamaica Ltd.