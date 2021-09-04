Minister Marion Hall mourns passing of father

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Gospel artiste, Minister Marion Hall, formerly known as Lady Saw, is mourning the loss of her father who died on Saturday morning.

She shared the sad news with her Instagram followers, but did not disclose how he died.

"My dad passed away today, right after I spoke to him via FaceTime. His nurse said he smiles at the end of our conversation," wrote the singer in a lengthy caption for a photograph of her father.

Hall, who has been out of the dancehall sphere since changing her lifestyle in 2015, revealed that she recently assisted some family members to bond with her father before he made his transition.

"Just two days ago, I arranged with my driver in Jamaica to take my sister and his grandchildren and great grandchildren to go visit him for a few days, since three of them will be migrating to America in a few days," she explained.

"We all prayed, while my sister, Precious read the Bible to him. My soul is at peace knowing that I was obedient to the Holy Spirit, when he instructed me on what needed to be done days ago," she added.

Additionally, Hall shared with her Instagram followers that before she travelled to the United States, she had gotten her father "baptized".

"Before I came to America, I had gotten him baptized in the name of Jesus for the cleansing of his sins, and prayed that God now received his spirit until we meet again," she concluded.

Over 1,500 persons flooded Hall's Instagram post and expressed their condolences to her and the rest of her family.

Among those who commented were fellow gospel singer, Kevin Downswell, who wrote, "We love you sis, and we appreciate you. We are sorry for the loss of your Dad. We pray for strength and peace to you and the family."

For her part, singer, Alaine wrote, "Deepest condolences."